Azerbaijan is reliable energy supplier - US Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, discussions on the mutual relations of the countries in the energy sector, the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council, and the prospects for expanding the corridor have been held.

Shahbazov noted that the 8th Ministerial Meeting was fruitful and would promote the further development of the Southern Gas Corridor.

During the meeting, the US Ambassador noted that natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition, therefore it is necessary to encourage investment in natural gas projects. He stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy supplier.

The parties exchanged views on renewable energy projects as well. Issues of exporting "green energy", the possibility of producing hydrogen, as well as cooperation with international companies were also considered at the meeting.