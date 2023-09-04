Azerbaijan's Shamakhi to host Grape and Wine Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. A Grape and Wine Festival will be held in Shamakhi on September 29 through September 30 and October 1, Trend reports.

The purpose of the festival, which will last three days, is to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and bring to the general public the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan and the work done in this area.

In addition, various events related to winemaking were organized, including wine tastings, fairs, sommelier courses with the participation of local and international experts, and music programs, during the first Grape and Wine Festival in 2019. From the first day, the festival aroused great interest among local residents and guests.

This year's festival will also include various educational and entertainment events related to the production of grapes and winemaking, as well as the tourist potential of the country. The territory of the viticultural and wine-making complex of Shirvan Sharablary LLC in the village of Meysari will be divided into exhibition, entertainment, children's, picnic, souvenir, and other zones. Pavilions with wine products and food will be installed.

Moreover, visitors will have the opportunity to taste wine products from domestic and foreign manufacturers, purchase their favorite products at the most favorable factory price, take part in master classes, and listen to interesting stories about wine houses.

The festival will give winemakers the opportunity to establish new business contacts and promote their products to a wide audience. Visitors will also become participants in an exciting show program during the festival. Those who wish to take part in the event can use the website iTicket.az.