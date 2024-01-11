Azerbaijan's Health Minister confers with UNICEF Regional Director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with Regina De Dominicis, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Trend reports.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva and the acting Head of the UNICEF office in the country Jeyhun Mirzoyev also attended the meeting.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized at the meeting that Azerbaijan cooperates fruitfully with UNICEF.

"In our country, special attention is paid to the formation, strengthening, and development of human capital. Within the framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UN Children's Fund, projects are implemented in various directions in the fields of health care, education, and maternal and child protection," Musaev said.

Teymur Musayev noted that the Ministry of Health is taking important steps to improve the quality of services in the field of maternal and child health care, as well as the modernization and digitalization of health care.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Health expressed confidence that further cooperation would be even more productive.

In turn, Regina de Dominicis, praising the level of relationship between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, emphasized that UNICEF's activity in the country started in 1993. According to her, the first projects implemented by UNICEF in Azerbaijan were aimed at vaccination, health care, education, and child protection.

The Regional Director of the UN Children's Fund positively assessed the work done in Azerbaijan on maternal and child health protection.

During the meeting, priority areas of cooperation were also discussed.