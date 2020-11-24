Azerbaijan starts to grow bananas - Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Bananas are grown in Azerbaijan, head of the fruit growing department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Surkhay Novruzov told Trend.

“Although earlier these exotic fruits were grown in greenhouses, this has not become widespread in farms,” the head of the department said. "Bananas are mainly grown in greenhouses for experimental purposes. Therefore, no more than a couple of trees are grown in one greenhouse. However, the cultivation of this fruit is not so popular yet."