Brussels holds meetings of representatives of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency and EU institutions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Representatives of Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) are on a visit to Belgium, the agency told Trend.

Purpose of the visit is to study the experience of European countries in the sphere of micro, small and medium-sized businesses and expand ties with European organizations in the sphere of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Meeting was held in Brussels between the Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and the Deputy Director General at BusinessEurope (Confederation of European Business) Luisa Santos within the framework of the visit.

It was noted that the agency is the beneficiary of a number of projects funded by the EU and related to the development of entrepreneurship, which have been successfully completed.

The sides exchanged views on the organization of business missions, mutual promotion of exports, exchange of information on investment projects and organization of joint events to establish direct contacts between Azerbaijan and European SMEs.

Issues of providing financial and technical support in implementation of joint projects were discussed at the meeting of Orkhan Mammadov with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eurochambres (Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Ben Butters and representatives of EU4Business.

Opportunities to participate in projects related to the "green economy" and digitalization of SMEs, encouraging young people and women to entrepreneurial activities, cooperation within the framework of projects related to start-ups, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

An exchange of views took place on organizing a business mission of SMEunited (association of Crafts and SMEs in Europe) organization to Azerbaijan, creating joint ventures with the participation of SMEs, and encouraging mutual trade, at a meeting with the Secretary General of SME United Veronique Willems.