Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $2.61 on November 30 compared to the previous price, amounting to $87.82 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85 per barrel, up by $2.91 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.2 per barrel, increasing by $30.5 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.6 compared to the previous price and made up $86.54 per barrel on November 30.

The official currency for December 1 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.