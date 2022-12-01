Economic diversification - best choice for Azerbaijan, former PM of Belgium says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Economic diversification is the best choice for Azerbaijan, said former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme at the opening ceremony of the 18th INSME (International Network for SMEs) Annual Meeting on the topic of "Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth", Trend reports.

"The policy of the Azerbaijani leadership and the country as a whole is a symbol of economic stability," said Leterme.

According to him, during the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and other global challenges for the sustainability of the economy, it is necessary to achieve the full potential of SME development.