Azerbaijan names volume of trade turnover with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through November 2022 totaled $4.4 million or 0.08 percent of the total trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the Commonwealth of Independent States countries (CIS), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through November 2022 decreased by 29.54 percent compared to the same period in 2021 ($6,296 million).

Tajikistan's share in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover from January through November this year equaled 0.01 percent, the committee said.

Besides, according to the committee, Tajikistan's imports from Azerbaijan stood at $4.3 million in the reporting period, which is 29.87 percent less than in the same period in 2021 ($6.1 million).

Tajikistan's exports to Azerbaijan from January through November 2022 amounted to $102,870, which is 12.17 percent less than in the same period of the previous year ($117,120).

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 62.92 percent, or $19 billion from January through November 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, from $30.2 billion to $49.2 billion.

During the accounting period, $36.3 billion of the foreign trade turnover accounted for exports, up by $16.53 billion compared to the same period in 2021. The share of exports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 73.82 percent against 64.54 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period grew by $2.47 billion (23.74 percent) year on year, from $10.409 billion to $12.88 billion. The imports’ share in foreign trade turnover totaled 26.17 percent against 34.46 percent in the same period in 2021.

During this period, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover rose by over $14.06 billion or two times year over year, up to $23.45 billion (against $9.3 billion from January through November 2021).