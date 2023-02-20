Azerbaijan expands powers of Ministry of Economy following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The powers of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan have been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the approval of amendments to the law “On protection of consumer rights”.

According to the decree, in order to develop and implement the necessary measures to ensure the food security of the population, the Ministry of Economy will annually draw up a food balance in the manner determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law “On protection of consumer rights” consists of four chapters and 27 articles. Having been developed on the basis of the “Guiding Principles for the Protection of Consumers' Interests” adopted by the UN General Assembly and aimed at bringing such relations in line with world practice in Azerbaijan, it was adopted in the country on September 19, 1995.

This law determines the general legal, economic, and social bases and the mechanism of equal regulation of the relations between the consumer and the producer, the seller and the executor, and also protection of the rights of consumers in the process of purchase, work, and service in order to create an equal environment for consumers in the territory of Azerbaijan.