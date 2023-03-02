Azerbaijan conducts research on labor market demand, reveals results

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. A study conducted by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy shows a high demand on the labor market for personnel specializing in technical and technological, economic and management fields, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"According to the data of the last quarter of 2022, the employment level among 2014-2020 graduates of these specialty groups is 70 percent," the minister said.

According to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee, the number of hired workers in Azerbaijan grew by 24,800 people (1.5 percent) as of January 1, 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the committee, the total number of employees in the country amounted to 1.73 million people as of January 1 this year, including 903,300 in the public sector of the economy and 830,600 in the private sector.

As many as 19.3 percent of the total number of employed persons work in the field of education, 18.7 percent in trade and vehicle repair, 12.9 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in healthcare and social services, and 7.1 percent in construction.