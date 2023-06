BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The organization of the activities of currency exchange offices may be reformed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

He noted that the amendments to the law "On the Central Bank" also provide for this issue.

According to Kazimov, it is planned to create not small, but institutional currency exchange offices.