Azerbaijani delegation shares in International Transport Forum Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. At the ITF Summit 2024 in Germany's Leipzig, more than 1,500 people, including transportation ministers and specialists from several international organizations, gathered to discuss "green" transportation, a source in the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In its role as the forum's second vice president, Azerbaijan submitted its first national pavilion to the summit's exhibition, which it co-sponsored with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the COP29 operational entity.

Rahman Hummatov, the country's deputy minister of digital development and transportation, headed a group that represented the nation at the event.

Addressing the summit, the deputy minister reminded that 2024 was declared by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan, and in November of this year, the country will host COP29.

During his speech, Hummatov detailed several recent developments: the expansion of the Middle Corridor, the designation of three regions in Azerbaijan as green energy zones (Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Nakhchivan), micro-mobility initiatives in the country, and the complete electrification of the bus fleet through domestic manufacturing.

The summit featured meetings with delegations from several countries and international organizations, and the meetings extensively discussed current cooperation and future prospects.

The exhibition-framed national pavilion provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this year.

Additionally, information was presented regarding the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in our country's transportation sector, projects being implemented within the "Transformation of Mobility in Azerbaijan" program, and upcoming work.

It was pointed out that a "digital twin" of Baku has been created, and based on this, work has been done to plan the latest infrastructure projects and optimize regular routes.

To note, the ITF includes 69 member countries, while Azerbaijan has been its full member since 1998.

Last year's meeting of the Council of Ministers of Transport held within the summit unanimously elected Azerbaijan as the president of the forum for 2025-2026 for the first time in its history.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

