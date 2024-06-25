Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund boosts expenses on population payments for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The budget of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan for 2024 has increased expenses on payments to the population, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law of Azerbaijan, "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024", which were discussed today at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to the amendments, these expenses have been increased from 6.68 billion manat ($3.93 billion) to 6.7 billion manat ($3.94 billion) .

At the same time, expenditures on labor pensions are increased from 6.5 billion manat ($3.82 billion) to 6.52 billion manat ($3.84 billion), expenditures on co-financing the activities of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority for organizing social services for the population, as well as on payment for services for conducting banking operations on pensions and benefits, and other expenses have been increased from 78.5 million manat ($46.18 million) to 78.53 million manat ($46.19 million).

Meanwhile, expenditures on the maintenance of the apparatus and other structural units of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority are increased from 130.1 million manat ($76.53 million) to 135 million manat ($79.4 million).

After discussion, the amendments were put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

