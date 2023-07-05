Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss co-op within SGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson have discussed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor in Vienna, Austria, Trend reports.

"We discussed several issues related to the priorities of our strategic partnership in the energy sector, including the development of the Southern Gas Corridor and expanding cooperation to ensure energy security," Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page.

Azerbaijan launched gas deliveries to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. This year, the country plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU signed a memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector, which envisages increasing gas supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor from 10 billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters per year by 2027.