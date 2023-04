25 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 34 new COVID-19 and one COVID-like pneumonia cases.

1,411,246 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic onset (March 13 2020). 91,001 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.