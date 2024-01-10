Kazakhstan to integrate water resources information system

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. Kazakhstan will create a unified information system for water resources, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is developing the system in collaboration with the National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary."

The system will provide information on the state of the country's water management facilities.

As a result, the system will allow for the monitoring of the distribution and use of the country's water resources all the way down to the end user.

In this regard, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov stated that digitization of water resources is critical.

"Today, work is underway to digitalize irrigation networks in several regions of Kazakhstan. In the future, it is planned to integrate digitalization elements into the general information system," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan has developed a Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Water Resources for 2024-2030.

Thus, during this period of time, Kazakhstan will build 20 new reservoirs as well as reconstruct 15 existing reservoirs and more than 14,000 kilometers of irrigation systems.

The implementation of the plan will increase the volume of water resources by 3.7 cubic kilometers, expand the area of irrigated land to 2.2 million hectares, reduce annual losses of irrigation water and increase its volume by 3 cubic kilometers.