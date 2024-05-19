Crash site of helicopter with President Raisi identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A specific area has been identified where the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi made a hard landing, Trend reports.

Iranian media indicate that the crash site of the helicopter carrying President Raisi from Hudafarin to Tabriz is located in the Arasbaran forest.

This forest is situated between the Kaleybar, Siyarud, and Ahar districts of East Azerbaijan Province. The area where the incident occurred is known to be impassable, which has made it challenging for search operation forces to access the site.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ibrahim Raisi of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rehmati crash-landed on its way from Hudafar to Tabriz.