Voting process in presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye held democratically - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The voting process in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye was held in a democratic form, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"And now it's time to wait for the election results," he wrote.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdarogu stand as candidates in the elections.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has had over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There have been over 60.6 million registered voters in the country. About 5 million of them voted for the first time.