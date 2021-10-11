Kamola Makhmudova assumes role as EBRD Head of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kamola Makhmudova has assumed her role as new head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing EBRD.

She will be responsible for the Bank’s investments and operations in the Caucasus country and is succeeding Ivana Duarte. Makhmudova will move to Baku in 2022.

The EBRD is an important institutional investor in Azerbaijan. To date, the Bank has invested €3.2 billion through 177 projects in the country. It focuses on developing the country’s non-oil sector, strengthening local banks and boosting investment in the green economy.

A dual Uzbek and British national, Ms Makhmudova previously served as Associate Director, Senior Banker in the EBRD’s award-winning Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP). Since 2009, Ms Makhmudova has had a global focus, leading the Bank’s expansion into the Middle East, North Africa and Cyprus.

She has played a key role in policy dialogue with the International Chamber of Commerce, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund on the development of trade finance, compliance and the digitalisation of correspondent banking.