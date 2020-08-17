Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia tries to threaten with military strike on Ganja city (UPDATE)

Politics 17 August 2020 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 17:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

The military-political leadership of Armenia continues to make provocative statements to compensate for the failure of the recent military adventure on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 12-16 and to divert attention from the growing socio-economic and political crisis in Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports on August 17.

According to the ministry, the Armenia's leadership being guided by "new war for new territories" idea undertook the provocation in the direction of Tovuz district along the state border in order to implement its aggressive military strategy.

All this clearly demonstrates that Armenia's intentions are not to eliminate the consequences of the conflict, but to continue the occupation strategy based on the illegal use of force, said the ministry.

"After making the statements of the Armenian military-political circles that large settlements of Azerbaijan and such strategically important civilian objects as the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station are considered as 'military targets', the Armenian side, through the so-called "head " of the illegal regime created in the occupied territories Azerbaijan, is trying to threaten the Azerbaijani people with a military strike on the city of Ganja,” the ministry said.

“All this reveals the terrorist essence of Armenia, which does not abandon its aggressive policy. Armenia, which, after decisively repelling its military provocations thanks to the military power and high professionalism of the Azerbaijani army, found itself in a helpless position both inside the country and abroad, again resorting to its traditional method - targeting civilian objects and civilians, and in a manner characteristic to terrorist organizations pursues a goal to instill fear among civilians,” the ministry noted.

The Armenian side, abusing humanitarian problems in the Middle East for its vile political purposes, announced a plan for the illegal resettlement of ethnic Armenians after the horrific explosion from the Lebanese city of Beirut to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, added the ministry.

“Through the illegal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia announced its intention to move some so-called "official institutions" to Shusha,” the ministry noted. “This insidious intention towards the city of Shusha, which is of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani people in terms of its cultural, historical and spiritual terms, is another attempt aimed at strengthening the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.”

As the ministry added, the restoration of the right for a safe and decent return of the Azerbaijani population expelled from their homeland to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno Karabakh, including the city of Shusha, as well as in all other occupied territories, runs like a red thread throughout the entire process of the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“Armenia, within the framework of illegal economic and other activities that it carries out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is taking steps towards changing the infrastructure of the Sarsang reservoir [in Nagorno Karabakh],” the ministry stated.

“Armenia's actions in relation to the reservoir are illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, a violation of the rights of state and private property. By using the Sarsang reservoir as an instrument of environmental terrorism since the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia deprives Azerbaijani citizens living near our occupied territories of water resources,” pointed out the ministry.

“As a result, the ecological situation in these regions has worsened and biodiversity has been damaged. This fact is unconditionally enshrined in Resolution No. 2085 (2016) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Armenia's attempts to change the reservoir infrastructure should be seen as the next step in the framework of Armenia's environmental terror policy,” the ministry said.

“Moreover, all infrastructure changes in the occupied territories, including the construction of roads connecting Armenia with the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as steps related to the Sarsang reservoir, serve as an illegal policy to attract more ethnic Armenians to settle in the occupied territories,” the ministry further said. “Armenia must stop testing the patience of the international community, and first of all the Azerbaijani state and society, with its illegal actions and provocative statements.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry unequivocally states that Azerbaijan is determined to take all necessary steps to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders, protect the constitutional order, ensure the security, rights and freedoms of its citizens, using all the resources provided by the Constitution of Azerbaijan and international law.

According to the ministry, it informed the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs about these provocative attempts aimed at increasing tension in the region and finally disrupting all possibilities for a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“In order to adequately assess the behavior of Armenia, to prevent steps that could lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the region as a whole, and to resolve the conflict peacefully, it is necessary to return it to the negotiation process, the political and legal framework of which is based on four relevant UN Security Council resolutions - No. No. 822, 853, 874 and 884 (1993), and OSCE Resolutions”, added the ministry.

The ministry stressed that it will continue to take the necessary steps to suppress the illegal activities of Armenia and eliminate its consequences, using all political and diplomatic mechanisms.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran to create new port in its Sistan & Baluchestan Province Transport 19:33
Azerbaijan's Electronic Security Center develops int'l co-op on combating cybersecurity ICT 19:28
Iran's Guardian Council rejects tax bill on empty houses Business 19:24
Iran produces all materials to fight COVID-19 Society 19:12
Customer loyalty indicator for the last 6 months of Azercell has exceeded 90% Society 19:10
FATF restrictions limit imports of Pakistani, Indian rice to Iran Business 19:03
Unable to falsify origin of word "Arsak", Armenians changed it to "Artsakh" - historian's response to Pashinyan Politics 19:03
Iranian expert: Iran's nuclear deal could boost economy Nuclear Program 18:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 18 Oil&Gas 18:34
Russian warships arrive in Baku to take part in International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:32
Iran's government continues offering its assets via Stock Exchange - Rouhani Finance 18:28
Uzbekistan Railways eyes to establish co-op with Malaysian rolling stock manufacturer Transport 18:26
Uzbek, Pakistani experts discuss ways to resolve situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 18:16
Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000 Other News 18:01
Turkmengas announces tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:47
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy chemicals via tender Tenders 17:47
Moldovan politician: It’s time to disband OSCE Minsk Group as failing to cope with its goals, objectives Politics 17:43
Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:41
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia tries to threaten with military strike on Ganja city Politics 17:38
Israeli media highlight Jewish solidarity with Azerbaijan Politics 17:32
Uzbekistan aims to eliminate backlog of gas exports Oil&Gas 17:26
Mobile phone prices decline in Iran Business 17:25
Turkmenistan reveals number of signed documents since beginning of this year Turkmenistan 17:23
Turkmenistan publishes number of new laws adopted this year Turkmenistan 17:23
COVID-affected Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receive extra funds Finance 17:23
Iran’s NIDC may be privatized Oil&Gas 17:22
Azerbaijan reduces oil pumping through BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 17:16
Demand for France among Turkish job seekers lowers Turkey 17:16
Supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction tops demand five-fold Finance 17:14
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:14
Azerbaijan becomes second largest supplier of olive oil to Uzbekistan Business 17:13
Investments to be made in agriculture sector of Iran's Kermanshah Province Business 17:11
Uzbekistan, Belarus expanding cooperation in exchange trade Business 17:11
KAMAZ announces next delivery of vehicles to Turkmenistan Transport 17:10
Gold output increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 17:07
Passenger transportation plummets in Kazakhstan country-wide Transport 17:07
Ryanair cuts Sept, Oct capacity by 20% on weak bookings Europe 16:34
Energy Ministry of Uzbekistan: Negotiations on nuclear plant construction continue Oil&Gas 16:32
Argentina files amended bond restructuring offer with SEC Other News 16:31
Kazakhstan's export to Kyrgyzstan down amid COVID-19 Business 16:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.17 Finance 16:12
Namangan region of Uzbekistan starts production of packaged dried fruits Business 16:11
Iran's Yazd Province to commission agricultural facilities Business 16:10
Azerbaijan's gas production increases Oil&Gas 16:10
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest Business 16:01
Fitch revises its outlook for Georgian banking sector Finance 15:55
Uzbekistan creates recreation zone in its Namangan region Construction 15:54
Production of thermal power plants in Iran grows Oil&Gas 15:48
Gold, silver prices decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 15:46
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Methanol expands production Oil&Gas 15:44
Data on progress on Kazakhstan's NCOC's water treating facilities modernization revealed Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan reveals seven-month statistics of gas export via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 15:37
Volume of foreign currency sales by individuals up in Uzbekistan Finance 15:20
Propylene production grows in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:12
Iran's Isfahan Province to increase production of chemicals material Business 15:10
Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low Other News 15:05
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 15:02
Azerbaijani oil prices' weekly review (August 10-14) Finance 14:48
Current ratio of SOCAR Turkey’s Petkim up Oil&Gas 14:48
Esfahan Oil Refining Company to launch fuel gas desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 14:36
Petkim gets profit in Q2 2020 despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 14:33
Turkish president's spokesman: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Society 14:11
Azerbaijani diplomats expose lies of Armenian embassy in Bulgaria (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:11
Minister: Iran welcomes investors in oil sector while continuing its development Oil&Gas 14:08
Romgaz share on Romanian gas delivery market down Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 17 Society 14:02
Kazakhstan’s water transporting company opens tender for pumps maintenance Tenders 14:01
IMF talks reforms in economy of Uzbekistan Finance 14:01
US sanctions not affect Iran's import of coronavirus vaccine Society 13:59
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 13:48
Turkmenistan improving non-cash payment system Finance 13:47
Germany's share in total import of Azerbaijan edges up Business 13:42
Iran declares amount of investments to increase oil production Oil&Gas 13:36
KAMAZ reveals data on fire trucks delivery to Turkmenistan Transport 13:32
Azerbaijani citizens buy less real estate property in Turkey Turkey 13:26
New contracts signed to increase oil production in Iran Oil&Gas 13:22
International Monetary Fund updates its forecast for Uzbekistan real GDP growth Finance 13:19
Construction of Yutong passenger buses producing venture underway in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Transport 13:05
Uzbekistan suspends all international flights till September 2020 Transport 12:59
Indonesia reports 1,821 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths Other News 12:56
Philippines records 3,314 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths Other News 12:46
Iran's expanding crude oil production Oil&Gas 12:44
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro talks on construction work at B3 station, in Khojasan depot Society 12:42
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 18–August 25 Economy 12:35
Iran discloses number of new oil wells to be drilled Oil&Gas 12:23
Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:19
Sony company to supply TV, radio equipment to Turkmenistan Business 12:16
Azerbaijanis in Europe accuse Armenian lobby of misleading int'l community Politics 11:55
Assistant to Azerbaijani President comments on Pashinyan's interview to BBC's HARDtalk Politics 11:51
Uzbekistan doubles industrial production volume in 1H2020 Business 11:50
Iran reveals details of steel export, import Business 11:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange grow Business 11:22
SOCAR updates on project for gas supply to Georgia’s mountainous regions Oil&Gas 11:19
Czech reported coronavirus cases exceed 20,000 Europe 11:06
Students of Baku Higher Oil School become national finalists of global competition Society 11:01
Jewish Press: Hundreds of Azerbaijani Jews demonstrate against Armenia’s aggression (PHOTO) Politics 10:57
Uzbekistan aims to boost footwear production Business 10:38
Israel Air Force to hold first-ever exercises on German soil Israel 10:38
German watchdog launches Amazon investigation Europe 10:31
Large quantities of Indian, Russian products to be transited via Iran Business 10:25
All news