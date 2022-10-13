Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 13 October 2022 21:05 (UTC +04:00)
Projects Russia, Azerbaijan now outlined to allow opportunity to further increase trade - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The projects we have now outlined and agreed upon at previous meetings will allow us the opportunity to further increase trade, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Astana, Trend reports.

"You have noted, and I would like to confirm, that there is an increase in trade and economic ties. The projects we have now outlined and agreed upon at previous meetings will allow us the opportunity to further increase trade. However, there are also issues related to transport, energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," the head of state said.

