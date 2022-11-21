President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. On November 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on convincing victory in the presidential election, and wished him new success and the best of health in his presidential activities for the development and prosperity of Kazakhstan, including in the implementation of the ongoing reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides recalled with pleasure the meetings held between the heads of state during the Kazakh President’s recent official visit to Azerbaijan, as well as in Astana in October, and noted that the agreements reached at those meetings were successfully implemented.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Azerbaijani President to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the invitation with pleasure.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.