Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Number of closed posts of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh revealed

Politics Materials 12 October 2023 00:04 (UTC +04:00)
Number of closed posts of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh revealed

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Since September 19, Russian peacekeepers have closed 6 observation and 15 temporary posts in Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

“In connection with the disarmament of the armed formations of Karabakh, 6 observation posts and 15 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed since September 19, 2023,” the statement says.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more