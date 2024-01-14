Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani army continues to serve in any weather conditions (VIDEO)

14 January 2024
Azerbaijani army continues to serve in any weather conditions (VIDEO)

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, interacting with other government agencies, clean the supply roads of snow cover in the liberated territories to ensure the roads are constantly kept in working condition, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Necessary engineering support measures are being implemented in any weather conditions to ensure the high-level organization of service and combat activities of units stationed in mountainous area with difficult terrain, as well as provide the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and combat equipment.

