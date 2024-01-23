Mine terror tragedies in Azerbaijan call for renewed global attention - Turkish general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The tragedies caused by mine terror should be brought to the attention of the world community again, former Turkish military attaché in Azerbaijan, reserve general Yucel Karauz, told Trend.

He noted that Armenia refuses to provide detailed maps of minefields which is an international crime.

"Despite the fact that the Second Karabakh War ended three years ago, Armenia continues to provide inaccurate mine maps. This constitutes a crime against humanity. All papers containing evidence have been filed to the International Court of Justice. The horrors caused by mine fear must be brought to the world's notice once more, and special emphasis must be placed on this issue. Armenia is a country that is entirely disconnected from worldwide humanistic and legal values," Karauz said.

On January 21, Faig Abyshev, a resident of the Aghjabadi district born in 1980, was injured as a result of a mine explosion on Aghdam district. To note, since 2020, mine explosions have killed 342 people in Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel