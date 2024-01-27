Organizer of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy put on trial in Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The trial of Yasin Huseynzadeh, who carried out an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy, took place today in Tehran, Trend reports.

Several diplomats from the Azerbaijani Embassy also took part in the court hearing.

At the beginning, the prosecutor's representative read out the indictment. According to the indictment, the person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran is accused of deliberately killing one of the Azerbaijani citizens in the embassy building using firearms, injuring two embassy diplomats, illegally possessing a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a pistol, and disturbing public order

After the indictment was announced, the defendant and his lawyer made a defense speech.

As a result, the judge announced that the criminal proceedings had been completed, and the chairman of the court stated that the decision would be made within the time limits established by law.

On January 27, 2023, a terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. As a result of the terrorist attack, one embassy employee was killed and two were injured.