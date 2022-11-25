Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A total of 561 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 150 citizens, the second dose – 139 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 235 citizens. As many as 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,920,621 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,353 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,597 people – the second dose, 3,390,878 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.