Azerbaijan eyes increasing funds for state mortgage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 95 million manats ($55.9 million) from the state budget for 2022 which is 34 percent more compared to the current year, for financing mortgage projects in order to improve the provision of housing to the population, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during discussions on the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Sharifov, to improve the social situation of the population, social spending in the state budget for the next year will be increased.

He added that the amount of funds for targeted social assistance in the state budget for 2022 is planned to increase to 258 million manats ($151.8 million).