Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SWIFT discuss prospects of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and SWIFT discussed prospects for cooperation, Trend reports.

The data from the CBA shows that a meeting was held with the Head of SWIFT for Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, Matthieu de Heering.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation with SWIFT financial institutions at the meeting, including on expanding the coverage of innovative payment services in the country and the introduction of new payment solutions. The current state and prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank and SWIFT were discussed.

The CBA held discussions with SWIFT on expanding the scope of innovative payment services in the country earlier this year, as well as providing reliable, sustainable, and secure payment solutions.

In addition, the current state of the national payment infrastructure, work on the transition to the ISO 20022 international standard, prospects for the development of payment services, and current and future SWIFT programs, including the main features of SWIFT solutions, goals, and principles of the customer security program, were discussed during the meeting.

