Iranian currency rates for January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to January 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,608 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 7 Iranian rial on January 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,678 50,272 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,199 44,824 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,983 3,977 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,191 4,172 1 Danish krone DKK 5,998 5,963 1 Indian rupee INR 511 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,108 137,098 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,413 18,534 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,764 32,098 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,225 30,730 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,613 26,235 1 South African rand ZAR 2,447 2,468 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,237 2,242 1 Russian ruble RUB 579 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,837 28,264 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,404 31,228 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,778 40,822 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,862 31,662 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,717 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,143 6,074 100 Thai baths THB 124,726 122,167 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,543 9,535 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,465 32,849 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,608 44,340 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,040 9,075 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,558 15,557 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,697 2,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,729 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,853 75,076 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,107 4,119 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 325,998 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,696 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 400,000-403,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 422,000-425,000 rials.

