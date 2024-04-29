UNDP keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all areas of green economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all directions related to a green economy, Trend reports.

According to the information, this was stated at the meeting of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with acting UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo on April 29.

The meeting focused on the development of long-term relations between the countries in the field of green energy technologies and the wide use of energy efficiency.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed measures on forthcoming energy efficiency improvement in municipalities, public buildings, and schools, as well as the activity of the Energy Efficiency Fund, the establishment of centralized heat supply using renewable energy sources, and the and the preparation and implementation of the National Plan of Electromobility," the information noted.

The sides discussed the status of the implementation of projects on the production and export of energy from renewable energy sources and the construction of regional interconnectors for green energy.

Additionally, it was noted at the meeting that the energy supply of the liberated territories will be based on the concept of green energy.

The parties also discussed opportunities for cooperation in connection with Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel