138 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Five more were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, the Ministry of Healthcare said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

One patient died of coronavirus infection.

On January 11, Kazakhstan reported about 175 coronavirus and nine COVID pneumonia cases.

Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country has registered 1,404,642 coronavirus cases. 90,638 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia.