ADB aims to develop comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) aims to actively develop comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak, told Trend.

"ADB is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan, providing assistance that is crucial to the country’s development needs. We have been working with the government to support Turkmenistan’s economic and social development, and help the country become a catalyst for regional cooperation and integration", Andrysiak said.

He noted that at the moment ADB is working to facilitate the efforts of the government of Turkmenistan in the energy, transport and health sectors as well as towards private sector development including small and medium-sized enterprises.

"In accordance with the country partnership strategy, ADB's support also includes stimulating energy trade, connecting to markets and developing the private sector through investments in transport infrastructure, as well as working on knowledge on economic diversification and reforms," the country director said.