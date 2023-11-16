Turkmenistan, Japan discuss prospects for dev't of economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed prospects for the development of economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The issues were discussed during a video meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and co-chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai.

Meredov stressed the stability and long-term economic partnership between the countries, noting that the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation has an important role in expanding cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

The parties also discussed progress in implementation of agreements reached at the previous meeting of this committee in December last year in Tokyo.

Both sides stressed the importance of updating the Roadmap to the Memorandum of cooperation in the field of infrastructure signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

Furthermore, during the negotiations, the parties focused on the further development of cooperation in the field of energy, gas chemistry, oil refining, transport and communications, as well as environmental issues.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

