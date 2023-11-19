Uzbekistan’s Central Bank, EBRD explore key capital market dev’t strategies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 19. Central Bank of Uzbekistan and representatives of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed priority areas for the development of the capital market in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The discussion covered the legal restructuring of the capital market, encompassing derivatives and sectors eligible for Central Bank assistance, along with broader considerations concerning the infrastructure of the capital market.

Moreover, representatives of the Uzbek Central Bank and the EBRD experts deliberated on the joint projects planned in the near future.

The EBRD approved its 5-year country strategy in 2018, identifying priority areas for the Bank’s activities in Uzbekistan.

According to Head of EBRD office in Uzbekistan Andi Aranitasi, those priorities include the enhancement of competitiveness by strengthening the role of the private sector’s role in the economy, and also the promotion of green energy and resource solutions across sectors.

Aranitasi said the support for increased regional and international cooperation and integration has also been one of the pillars of the Bank's cooperation with Uzbekistan.