The Foreign Ministry of Poland said in a statement that a "Russian-made missile" fell in the east of the country on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At 15:40 [local time, 18:40 Baku time], a missile fell on the territory of the village of Przewodow, Hrubieszow County, Lublin Voivodeship. Two citizens of the Republic of Poland were killed as a result," the ministry said.

Polish foreign ministry says it summoned Russian ambassador over incident in east Poland.