Aeromexico plane crashes in north Mexico, no deaths (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

1 August 2018 03:16 (UTC+04:00)

An Aeromexico plane carrying more than 100 people crashed in the northern Mexican state of Durango on Tuesday, but there were no fatalities, authorities said, according Xinhua.

"We confirm that there were no fatalities in the accident of flight AM2431," Durango Governor Jose Aispuro said via Twitter.

The Transportation Ministry said the Embraer 190 crashed shortly after taking off from the international airport in the state capital, also called Durango.

The plane "was carrying 97 passengers and four crew members on board," Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said via Twitter.

Flight AM2431 was on its way to Mexico City.

Alejandro Cardoza, spokesman for the Durango state civil protection agency, said the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. local time.

02:41 (GMT+4) An Aeromexico passenger plane carrying 101 people crashed in Mexico’s central state of Durango on Tuesday, according to Mexican officials and images posted on social media. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties, the NY Times reported.

The Mexican airline said on its Twitter account that the plane, an Embraer ERJ-190AR jet, had been scheduled to fly from Durango city’s Guadalupe Victoria Airport to Mexico City. The 560-mile flight takes about two hours.

Secretary of Communications and Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza confirmed on Twitter that around 4 p.m. local time, the plane carrying 97 passengers and crew members, crashed after taking off from the airport in the city of Durango.

The governor of Durango state, José R. Aispuro, said on his Twitter account that he had ordered security and emergency workers “to attend the unfortunate accident.”

Photos posted to social media by the Durango branch of the country’s Civil Protection Agency showed thick black smoke rising from the body of the plane. Several ambulances were also seen in the area just off what appeared to be a runway.

