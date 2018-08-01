Aeromexico plane crashes in north Mexico, no deaths (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

An Aeromexico plane carrying more than 100 people crashed in the northern Mexican state of Durango on Tuesday, but there were no fatalities, authorities said, according Xinhua.

"We confirm that there were no fatalities in the accident of flight AM2431," Durango Governor Jose Aispuro said via Twitter.

The Transportation Ministry said the Embraer 190 crashed shortly after taking off from the international airport in the state capital, also called Durango.

The plane "was carrying 97 passengers and four crew members on board," Transportation Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said via Twitter.

Flight AM2431 was on its way to Mexico City.

Alejandro Cardoza, spokesman for the Durango state civil protection agency, said the crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. local time.

