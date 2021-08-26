Talks between National Resistance Front and Taliban held in Afghanistan

The first direct talks between delegations from the National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Taliban movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, were held on Wednesday, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, who represents the norther province of Panjshir, a pocket of resistance to the Taliban, wrote on his Facebook account, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The National Resistance Front’s delegation held talks with the Taliban representatives in the city of Charikar (the capital of Parwan Province). The talks were held in a good atmosphere. <…> It was the first time when delegates of the two sides had a direct dialogue," he wrote.

According to Mansour, who previously took part in the intra-Afghan consultations as a member of the delegation of the Afghan government toppled by the Taliban, the Taliban delegation had seven members, while the NRF was represented by 12 people. "The sides agreed to continue dialogue on peace to avoid armed attacks on each other’s positions," he added.