Belarus deploys S-400, Iskander missile systems — Lukashenko

Belarus has already deployed Russian S-400 and Iskander missile systems, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today, we have deployed the S-400 systems and, most importantly, the Iskander system that you have handed over to us, as you promised six months ago," he told reporters after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He thanked Putin for "finding mutual understanding and support on all issues and making necessary decisions."

Lukashenko also noted that Belarus is training crews for planes that can carry nuclear payload with Russia’s aid.