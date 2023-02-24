China urges to prevent nuclear proliferation, avoid nuclear crisis

China urges to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and avoid a nuclear crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday in its statement on political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Strategic risks need to be reduced. Nuclear weapons must never be used, a nuclear war must never be unleashed. It is necessary to resist the use of nuclear weapons and threats to use it, to prevent nuclear proliferation and to avert a nuclear crisis," the document says.

It also calls to maintain security of nuclear power plants.

"China strongly opposes attacks on nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities. We call upon all sides to respect the international law, including the Convention on nuclear security," the Chinese foreign ministry said.