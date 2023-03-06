US supports early achievement of peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia – Louis Bono

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The US supports the early achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, who is paying a visit to Baku, told reporters, Trend reports.

"The goal of my country is to bring an end to this suffering so that the people of Armenia and the people of Azerbaijan can live together peacefully, they can enjoy mutual peace, but also mutual prosperity. We need to bring it to an end," he said.

Bono pointed out that the US not playing a role of a mediator in the peace process.

"It is more about a facilitator. What’s most important is any agreement reached, language that’s put forward but the parties. Because in order for a peace agreement to be sustainable, to be durable, it needs to come from the parties, not from the US, or anyone else. Our goal is to get parties talking so that they are putting forward the language, they are exchanging proposal," he said.