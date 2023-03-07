The European Azerbaijan School commemorates 31st anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre (PHOTO)

On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly Tragedy, which occurred on February 26, 1992, a commemoration event was organized at the European Azerbaijan School. The school's management, teachers, and students visited the Khojaly memorial, laid wreaths and flowers in front of the monument, and paid tribute to the dear memory of those who perished during the tragedy.

In EAS Primary campus, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in memory of the martyrs of Khojaly, and their cherished memory was honored with a moment of silence. Then, primary school students prepared a composition consisting of handicrafts dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy.

With the organization of the European Azerbaijan School and Libraff bookstore chain, a presentation was held at the secondary school campus shedding light on the history of the Khojaly tragedy. The event began with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the Khojaly martyrs.

The director of the European Azerbaijan School, Francesco Banchini, expressed his thoughts on the tragedy and provided insightful advice to the attending students. Then, the witness of this historic tragedy and an employee of the European Azerbaijan School, Najiba Gasimova, shared her memories, talking about the deep wounds left by the Khojaly massacre in the hearts and memories of people. Ms. Najiba stated that we commemorate the anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy as a people who have taken revenge for the martyrs and restored territorial integrity. She added that she believes in the important power of education and science to live in a peaceful and safe world, and the efforts of future students will lead to a brighter future.

Following that, Leyla Babazadeh, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, provided information about the history of the Khojaly tragedy, the Armenians' deliberate targeting of innocent people resulting in one of the biggest tragedies of the century, the consequences for those affected by the tragedy, the occupation of Khojaly, and the displacement of people from their homes. The students listened to the history of the massacre against our compatriots and remembered the historical truth.

Finally, Ms.Leyla emphasized that as independent citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we must work together hand in hand for a brighter future.

On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, we once again respectfully remember the souls of our martyrs.