Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss issues of gas transit and supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov discussed with the acting Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Vladimir Malinov the issues of gas transit and supplies, Trend reports.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the old friend, the Caretaker Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Mr. Vladimir Malinov for substantive and friendly meeting. Discussed the issues of supply to and transit through Bulgaria the natural gas from Azerbaijan, SOCAR’s engagement in the gasification of Bulgaria, the possibility of delivering additional volumes of energy sources via developing of a green economy and GreenTransition strategy by Azerbaijan", - Huseyn Huseynov wrote on his page on X.