Ukraine working on options for return of its citizens from Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Ukraine is working on options for the return of its citizens from Azerbaijan to their homeland, Ukrainian Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The consular division of the embassy is also very actively involved in this issue. The main problem is that direct airlines cannot currently receive citizens, since the airspace is closed," Kanevsky noted.

"Besides, the same problem exists through the territory of Georgia, through the Black Sea. There are certain options, routes that we are working on. This is a complex issue. We don't have a common border, but there are alternative routes and we are working on them," he said.