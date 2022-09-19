Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for regular humanitarian support - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Ukraine is grateful to Azerbaijan for the regular humanitarian support it has been providing, since the first day of the conflict, Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky said, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the remarks on the sidelines of the exhibition of children's drawings titled 'Mom, I don't want war' in Baku, organized by the embassies of Poland and Ukraine in Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Education of Poland.

Kanevsky also said that tons of food products, medicine and other necessary goods constantly arrive in Ukraine from Azerbaijan.