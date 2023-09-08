Azerbaijani official meets with Palestinian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki met with the Head of the representative office of Azerbaijan in Palestine, Ilham Nazarli, Trend reports.

Riyad al-Maliki highly appreciated the relations between Palestine and Azerbaijan based on friendship and brotherhood, excellent historical ties and close historical and cultural values that unite the peoples of both countries.

He said that Azerbaijan's decision to open a representative office in Palestine’s Ramallah is a very positive step that will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially in tourism and education.

In addition, the minister also said that Azerbaijan's solidarity with Palestine, the positive vote in the UN and other international circles on resolutions about the Palestinian issue, and the fulfillment of the obligation to support the UNRWA are of great importance for Palestine.

The Palestinian minister wished Ilham Nazarli success in his new position at the end of the meeting .

Moreover, he said that for the successful diplomatic activity of the Azerbaijani representative in Palestine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine and other sectors of the structure are ready to support it in all possible ways.

Ilham Nazarli, conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Riyad al-Maliki, expressed Azerbaijan's firm position to support the Palestinian people in creating an independent country and solving the Palestinian problem.