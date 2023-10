BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Mines planted by Armenia continue to kill Azerbaijanis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

“Today, another Azerbaijani was killed as a result of a mine explosion in Terter.

After the end of the 44-day war, the number of mine casualties has reached 330. The international community must force Armenia to issue minefield maps,” the ministry said.