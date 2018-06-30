Azerbaijan pays much attention to development of sports - spectator

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Jani Babaeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan pays much attention to the development of sports, including gymnastics, Anaxanum Aghayeva, a spectator of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in men's and women's artistic gymnastics, told Trend.

"I am glad that my granddaughters who are engaged in gymnastics are involved in sports since their young age. I think that it is not so important that all children who train become athletes in the future, but the fact that they are engaged in sports, actively spend time is wonderful in all respects", she said.

The second day of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in artistic gymnastics kicked off June 30 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The audience will see the performances of men gymnasts in the age category of "kids" and women gymnasts in the age categories of "children" and "youngsters" during the second day.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city take part in the competitions, which started on June 29.

