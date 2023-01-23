No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,939,902 vaccine doses were administered, 5,401,105 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,635 people – the second dose, 3,397,071 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,091 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.