Azerbaijan reduces interbank fees for card transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Interbank fees for card transactions have been reduced in Azerbaijan since last week, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

Kazimov made a remark at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship while discussing the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".

In addition, Kazimov said that the purpose of reducing commissions is to popularize non-cash payments.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

